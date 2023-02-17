0
Entertainment

Young artiste recounts death threats from gospel musician

Ashley Junior Ashley Junior

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Twenty three-year-old Ashley Junior has recounted his ordeal in the music industry.

To him, a death threat he received from a seasoned gospel musician nearly forced him to early retirement after releasing his debut-Awurade Fakye few years ago.

In an interview, he said, "I invited a renowned Accra-based gospel musician for a show in Kumasi, few years ago but things didn't go the way l expected."

"Consequently, l apologized for not meeting his financial request and he threatened taking my life citing a popular gospel artiste who died mysteriously."

"He told me if I want to die like that renowned gospel musician, l should play games with him," he recounted.

He said the threat discouraged him from pursuing his musical career.

However, he pointed out that his desire for music has compelled him to hit the studio with a new single entitled 'Fakye' (Forgive), which would be released soon.

He added "l don't want to be tagged as a gospel musician because of how some of them conduct themselves. I am terrified by the operatios of some of them."

The young artiste is known in private life as Kingsford Adom Kwadwo and hoping to take Ghana music across the globe.

