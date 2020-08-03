Entertainment

Young girl stuns audience with football facts in lovely video

A young Ghanaian girl has left many perplexed after displaying her oratory skills in the field of football.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, a set of kids are seen sitting in the format of a studio discussion.



While one served as the host, the others also acted as pundits, contributing with facts about players and teams.



However, it was the oratory and display of football knowledge by a young girl that really caught the attention of the Twitter audience.

The unidentified young girl spoke about Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, before switching to John Terry’s career at Chelsea.



Watch the video below:





