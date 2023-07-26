Young music prodigy Donskii determined to make a lasting impact in the music industry

Budding Ghanaian singer, Donskii

Ghana's music scene is about to witness the rise of a promising talent as Delali Gordon, popularly known as Donskii, takes the stage.

At just 18 years old, this young artist is making waves with his unique blend of dancehall and reggae, drawing inspiration from his Jamaican roots and Ghanaian heritage.



Born to a Jamaican father and a Ghanaian mother, Donskii's music reflects the rich sounds of both countries.



His flow and style are heavily influenced by the captivating rhythms and melodies that have defined dancehall and reggae music for decades.



Donskii's journey to success began when he caught the attention of Wonder 4 Music, a renowned record label in Ghana, with his feature on the "Come Home to Africa Riddim." The label recognized his undeniable talent and wasted no time in signing him, eager to support his budding career.



With his signing to Wonder 4 Music, Donskii now has a platform to showcase his musical prowess to a wider audience. The label's belief in his potential is a testament to the young artist's talent and dedication to his craft.



Donskii's music resonates with listeners, as he effortlessly combines infectious melodies with thought-provoking lyrics. His ability to seamlessly blend dancehall and reggae create a unique sonic experience that sets him apart from his peers.

Speaking in an interview over the phone, Donskii said as an up-and-coming artist, he is determined to make a lasting impact on the music industry adding that he is working tirelessly in the studio, honing his skills and crafting his sound.



He stated that with his infectious energy and undeniable talent, he is poised to become a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian and international music scene.



Donskii is excited about this new chapter in his career and is grateful for the opportunity to share his music with the world saying he plans to create more music that reflects his heritage and inspires his fans to embrace their roots.



He further stated that as an artist, he hopes to help break stereotypes and bridge cultural gaps through his music looking forward to collaborating with other artists from all over the world and hopes to make a positive impact on the music industry.



The rising star Doskii hints about his intention to forge a lasting partnership with Wonder 4 Music, as he aims to further propel his career as an artist to new heights adding that; a potential collaboration with Wonder 4 Music, known for nurturing talented musicians, promises to amplify his creative abilities and expand his reach to wider audiences.



Expressing his enthusiasm about the future, Doskii revealed, "Working with Wonder 4 Music has been an incredible experience so far. The synergy between us is truly remarkable, and together, we are determined to produce music that moves people and makes a lasting impact." He stated.

He revealed his aspirations for exciting collaborations in the future to work with renowned Jamaican musicians like Popcorn and I Clan also Stonebwoy and Jupitar from Ghana.



Doskii, known for his unique blend of musical styles, shared his admiration for these artists, recognizing their immense talent and the impact they have made in the music industry. With his growing popularity, aims to create memorable collaborations that will captivate audiences worldwide.



Doskii dropped four tracks of his EP on on July 24, 2023, and can be streamed and downloaded on all music platforms.



Music lovers can expect exciting tunes from Donskii soon, as he prepares to release his debut project under the Wonder 4 Music label. With his fusion of dancehall and reggae, Donskii is set to captivate audience and leave a lasting impression.