Younger sister of actress Yvonne Okoro, Roseline ties the knot

Roseline Okoro, one of the younger sisters of Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has tied the knot today, April 10, 2021 in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony.

Roseline tied the knot in what could be best described as a plush Ghana-Nigeria ceremony.



Exclusive videos from Roseline’s wedding sighted by Zionfelix.net have shown the glamour and pageantry that came with the ceremony.



Roseline Okoro was seen dressed in traditional Nigerian attire and made a very beautiful bride as she got off the spinster market.

WATCH VIDEOS BELOW:







