Your Bible interpretation is wrong! - Ola Michael ‘schools’ Diana Asamoah

Veteran entertainment pundit, Ola Michael drew Diana Asamoah’s attention when the gospel musician quoted from the Bible to justify her criticisms of Edward Akwasi Boateng.

In the course of the discussion on UTV, Diana Asamoah stated that her advice to Edward Akwasi Boateng to use the car he had been gifted for ride-hailing services was not made out of malice. According to her, it is Edward Akwasi Boateng's prerogative to heed or ignore.



She indicated that no one can compel her to support Edward Akwasi Boateng financially because even in the Bible (Acts 3:1-11) when Peter and John met the lame man, they didn’t give him funds because they didn’t have. This was on the back of suggestions that she has no right to advise her fellow gospel musician if she would not offer financial support to him.



“I am not coercing him to heed my advice, he can decide to overlook it. I can’t be forced to support him with funds. Even in the Bible when Peter and John met the leper in front of the church premises, they didn’t give him money because they didn’t have, so it's not compulsory,” Diana Asamoah said during her submission on the United Showbiz programme monitored by GhanaWeb.



After her submission, Ola Michael stated that Diana Asamoah got her interpretation of the Bible quotation twisted, and went ahead to give his opinion on the issue.



“You have quoted wrongly. It's not about what the quotation says but your interpretation. Because the man was lame, he was being placed there to beg for money.

"But his greatest wish was to be able to walk. So when Peter and John saw him, they went in for what was more important to him, which was for him to be able to walk than money. In your explanation, you were insinuating that they didn’t have money but that was not the case,” he said.



Diana Asamoah has come under vehement criticism in recent times after she admonished Edward Akwasi Boateng to use a vehicle he was gifted for ride-hailing services.



Entertainment pundits including Halifax and other players in the creative arts industry have slammed Diana Asamoah and urged her to keep quiet if she cannot support her fellow gospel musician rather than disgracing him publicly.



In recent years, Edward Akwasi Boateng has faced financial struggles. The once-prosperous musician, who owned seventeen cars, disclosed that he lost all his assets, including the cars, due to difficulties stemming from a troubled marriage. His situation became so dire that he resorted to selling pen drives and CDs for survival.



Moved by Akwasi Boateng's plight, Prophet Bernard El Bernard, the head pastor of Spirit Life Revival Ministry, took compassionate action. The preacher generously gifted the veteran gospel musician a car and pledged to provide a full scholarship for Akwasi Boateng's children to attend university. Additionally, there is a commitment to offer a monthly allowance to alleviate his ongoing financial challenges.

