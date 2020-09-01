Music

'Your appearance is your visual brand identity' – Jayana to gospel acts

Ghanaian gospel singer, Jayana

Award-winning gospel act, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, known on stage as Jayana has advised colleague gospel musicians to present themselves in a very unique way.

Jayana who is the second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr Annor Yeboah, founder of Christian Praise International Centre [CPIC], noted that personal appearance is part of the artiste’s visual brand identity.



Known for her captivating voice, Jayana’s dressing has always been a spot on and earned praises for her appearance on all platforms.



When asked by the host of Top Showbiz, Kwame Buckman why she dresses to suit the occasion, the ‘Who You Are’ singer said it is part of her branding.



“When you’re building your brand, including the development of your story, personality, core message, brand promise and so on, you need to be sure to include a strategy for visual components as well.



According to Jayana, visuals are the most effective way to capture audience’s attention and build brand recognition.

“No matter how great your business and messaging are, let’s face it, visuals are usually the most effective way to capture your audience’s attention and build brand recognition, provided you’re implementing these visual aspects correctly,” Jayana noted



She added that “the way you present yourself visually is more than just colours and design. Brands who are consistent with their visual identity resonate more effectively with their audience than those who are not.”



Jayana is currently promoting her latest single, titled ‘Who You Are’.



She noted for her soul-touching ministrations, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music.



Created as an instrument to bless God’s people through worship, Jayana strongly upholds as her credo that as a worker of God she is the salt and light of the world.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.