Your attacks on Asenso-Boakye are needless! - Kwabena Marfo slams Ken Agyapong

Kwabena Marfo (left) criticzes Ken Agyapong (right) over attacks on Asenso-Boakye

Ace radio broadcaster and media personality, Kwabena Marfo, has slammed the Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong following his attacks on Francis Asenso-Boakye.

He labelled Kennedy Agyapong’s attacks on Asenso-Boakye as “needless” because he had no basis for attempting to denigrate the image of the Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency.



Kwabena Marfo noted that Kennedy Agyapong's inactions are geared towards convincing the Bantama constituents to vote for his brother, Ralph Agyapong, who is competing with the incumbent Asenso-Boakye for the Bantama MP seat.



Speaking on Neat FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwabena Marfo chided Kennedy Agyapong for his incessant attacks on Asenso-Boakye.



He also urged the constituents to disregard Ken Agyapong's claims and vote for the right person in the parliamentary elections.



“If we asked some members of the NPP to come out and speak about Kennedy Agyapong’s actions you would be surprised by what they would say. The top people within the party have a lot to say about his actions but they are just quiet to avoid tension. Does he think he is clean? No. he has his shortcomings too so why Asenso?

“Even the Bantama constituents are fed up because some feel disrespected by Ken’s utterances. He is denigrating Asenso’s image because he wants him to lose. Kennedy Agyapong cannot give any concrete reason for his attacks on Asenso Boakye. His feud with Asenso Boakye is needless. I would tell the constituents that Ken is bitter so they should know how to handle it,” he said.



This comes after Kennedy Agyapong launched a scathing attack on Asenso-Boakye claiming that he connived with former Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin-Yeboah, to take over the residence of a late Supreme Court Justice Marfo-Sau following his death. However, a report by Joynews debunked the allegations stating that their probe proves otherwise.



Also, Ken Agyapong threatened to drop more bombshells should the Bantama constituents vote for Asenso-Boakye in the parliamentary primaries.



Kennedy Agyapong’s actions have been widely criticized by some members of the public who believe his utterances should be measured.



