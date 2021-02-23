Your body language during sex can earn you a cocoa farm - Actor advises women

Actor Michael Agyare on set of In Bed with Adwen alongside others

Ghanaian movie actor, Michael Agyare, popularly referred to as Grandpaa, has hinted that women should be particular about their body language during sexual intercourse as it can earn them so much as a cocoa farm.

In an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s In Bed with Adwen, he disclosed that it is a huge turn off when a woman lays idle while having sexual intercourse with her man.



According to him, moaning and doing the right body movements makes the sex more pleasurable and can make a man go as far as gifting the woman with his father’s cocoa farm.



“There are some women that when you’re having sex with them, they lay idle as if a truck tire has fallen on them in a dream. During sexual intercourse, the more you moan, the more aroused you both get so when your man is having sex with you, show how much you’re loving it.

If you knew how crazy men get when your body language tells how much you’re enjoying sex, you would do it every time. Moan regularly and trust me, your man will even give you his father’s cocoa farm for keeps”, he said.



Grandpa also advised that women should make it a point to keep their private parts neat and infection-free at all times, as it is also food for men.