Your curses are blessings to me – Yul Edochie’s second wife Judy to critics

Judy Austin is a Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie's second wife

Judy Austin, the second wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has responded to critics, saying, their curses are the reasons God continues to bless her.

Austin came under heavy criticism recently when she shared a video of herself praising God for loving her and being there for her all the time.



The video was heavily criticized because it was posted on Yul Edochie’s Facebook page, especially at a time when his first wife, May, is still mourning their late son.



But Judy Austin, in another video posted by Yul on Wednesday, appreciated her fans for praying for her, while taunting her enemies for raining curses on her.



Her words: “To the people who hate me, who curse me, who attack me without knowing anything about me, I want to say a very big thank you; because without your curses, God won’t be blessing me as much as He is blessing me now. Without your curses, I won’t have come this far in life so soon, so fast. So, I’m thanking you for making it your duty to lay curses on me every day, and by so doing, giving God the reasons to bless me every day, without me working for it without me lifting a finger.



“You hate me, but I don’t hate you in return; instead, I love you. God said we should love one another; even those that are attacking us, fighting us, persecuting us, we should love them. So I love you and I have nothing against you. From the bottom of my heart, I have nothing against you other than love.

“In fact, you’re important. The people who hate me are just as important as the people who love me because God is turning all the hate, all the curses to my blessings. I pray that all the curses, all the attacks all the insults you’ve laid on me will return to you as blessings, just as they’ve come to me as blessings. I love you all and may God continue to bless every one of us. Thank you.”



DAILY POST reports that the video has garnered over 16,000 comments on Facebook as people continue to attack the Asaba-based Nollywood actress.



According to Izuka Antony: “Nobody hates you, dear; it’s your attitude that people are criticizing, be humane for once and know that this world is not only about you and yours. It was too early for you to start jubilating when your co-wife is in grief. Be tolerant for once, madam.”



Also reacting, Peggy Omon said: “If a man marries another wife, automatically the children the man has become her children, and if anything happens to any of the children, the second wife will be affected like she gave birth to them; but right now, what is really going on? I don’t understand this whole thing. Judy, are you happy that the first wife lost her son? All these videos are not making any sense at all.”