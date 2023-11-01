Your events are safe in December – IGP assures event organizers

Ghana's IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has given assurance to event organizers in the country that the police are ready and determined to provide security for all events which will be held in December and beyond.

According to the IGP, the police will be collaborating with event organizers across the country to ensure that all matters of security are addressed comprehensively.



Addressing members of the Ghana Tourism Authority and Event Organizers at the Police Headquarters in Accra, the IGP said the police hope that event organizers will have the confidence to host events throughout the year since the police will be ready to protect that.



“We believe that events in Ghana should go beyond December because we are always ready to protect you and the patrons of your event. Tourism is a huge boost for the economy and we should try and hold major events across the country throughout the year because the police will protect you and your events,” the IGP said.

Dr. Akuffo Dampare further assured, “We will work with the tourism authority to establish a liaison between us and you the event organisers so we can work together and make Ghana proud”.



For his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Kwasi Agyeman said tourism operators and event organizers are grateful for the support of the Police.



“I’m overwhelmed, this is unprecedented. It never happened that we had the privilege to meet the management of the police. IGP and your team we thank you so much for the opportunity to interact with you and to share experiences that we have”, he said.