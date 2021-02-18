Your ex should never be your friend - Journalist warns

Ghanaian journalist Yaa Kyeiwaa has cautioned individuals to never befriend their exes.

Defining who an Ex is, she said, “An ex is simply an expired boyfriend, someone you used to have an intimate relationship with some time ago in your life but due to certain reasons, the relationship had to come to an end”.



Talking to Mercy Bee on e.TV Ghana’s Girl Vibes, she said, “Some people say something that has been expired can be renewed but in this case, it will depend on who in the relationship needs to be renewed”.



Yaa argued that it is very wrong for your ex to be your friend because “If he is coming back with the same vibe and same energy he had when you both were together it won’t help you. So before you renew a relationship with your ex you have to know what you’re doing and what you really want”.

She noted that some exes only want a chance to be in your life so they can monitor you and know what you’re about every day, “whether you’re still as naïve and weak as they left you they do not really want friendship”.



She advised that the only instance where exes can remain friends is when “there is a child involved in this case both of you will have to come together to raise the child. You don’t have to necessarily be together to raise the child,” she mentioned.