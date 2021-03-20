Your fashion guide to attending a Ghanaian wedding

File photo of some wedding guest

Choosing what to wear and what not to wear to a wedding can be a headache but we are here to make the decision easier. Here are some top tips on how best to avoid a wedding day fashion faux pas.

1. Colours



Unless the colours of the wedding includes white, nobody wants you to wear that colour. That also includes cream or ivory because you can’t upstage the bride. You NEVER wear black too unless guests have been asked to which is highly unlikely for a Ghanaian wedding.



2. Dress style



Don’t go and wear a long gown because it’s not your day. Don’t wear anything too short, too tight, too flashy, or too revealing. If you can wear it to the club with ease, it is probably not ideal for a wedding.

3. Footwear



Wear something you know you’ll be comfortable in. Don’t wear really high heels you cannot walk in or else you’ll be the talk of the wedding and in a bad way. Also think of where the wedding and the reception is being held at. If it’s a garden wedding, know that your heels will constantly be entering the ground so you have to probably wear wedges.



4. Men



For guys, you can wear a tie to the event. If you find that you’re overdressed, you can take it off and open the top buttons of your shirt. Don’t wear short sleeve dress shirts and please don’t wear sneakers!