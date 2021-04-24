Your favorite artistes and what they first looked like in their early music career days

Some of these top musicians have changed their styles over time

Time changes, indeed, and so do people, fashion, outlooks, and brands. There’s no doubt Ghana has some good musicians doing various genres of great music.

Many of these people have evolved with time, with their branding especially, not names only but some in the ‘look’ that identifies them.



In this piece, GhanaWeb takes a look at some of Ghana’s great artistes and what they first looked like during the early days of their career.



Kojo Antwi:



Mr. Music Man, that’s one unforgettable name, and he has maintained his dope high-life style from the 80s.







His dreadlocks have from the start been his trademark, and till now, veteran musician, Kojo Antwi, has maintained this style.







The only difference maybe will be the dark shades he added to the look with time.



Shatta Wale:





He was called Bandana before he rebranded and maintained the name Shatta Wale. Shatta did not always have the look he does now.







Before, he would barely be seen performing without his ‘bandana’ a designed cloth, tied around his head.



With time, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr started his dreadlocks but always keeps it short, coloured sometimes, but with the sides of his head faded.



Adina:







This fast-rising pretty lady has maintained her short-hair look over time. One of her very first; ‘Let me go’ captured her with her own style, doing her thing. Now though, Adina Thembi Ndamse has added a bit of style and colour.







Okyeame Kwame:





He is called the Rap Dacta, and his music brand has remained untarnished though he went solo after breaking away from the Akyeame group with his then partner, Okyeame Quophi.



The musician’s fashion style remains one startling thing about him but a more striking thing over time has been his hair parting what is usually termed in the local dialect as ‘aboi’.







What we may not quite remember is the fact that Kwame Nsiah-Apau used to have dreadlocks in the early part of his music career, and at some point, a relatively low cut without the aboi.



Stonebwoy:







He had a clean shave way back when he started his music; during his ‘Climax’ and ‘Ghetto love’ days, there was nothing like dreadlocks for him.







It was usually a cap which he wore with style or the haircut. Today, Livingstone Etse Satekla is known for his dreadlocks which he keeps very neat with the sides of his hair faded.

Efya:







Efya hasn’t changed much. She began in style, and not much has changed, she still does her thing, in the best way she can.







Samini:







Emmanuel Andrews Samini has always been the ‘rasta’ guy. He started his music with dreads which he has maintained over time and today has very long locks.







The only visible difference between now and then may be the length of his hair.



MzVee:





Natural from the start; her ‘Borkor Borkor’ song shows the dancehall queen in her naturally styled hair ‘killing’ both the song and the video.







Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda still rocks her natural look till now.



Kuami Eugene:







His has been a mix. The ‘Rockstar’ began his music career with short dreads and then shifted to the haircut look.







Then tried the dreadlocks look for a while, after which he chose to do braids in between. He promised to cut his hair for Akuapem Poloo recently after her case came up so perhaps, we should be looking forward to something new.