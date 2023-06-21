Your financial chemistry determines if you can marry or not - Relationship coach

File photo of a happy couple

Nigerian author and social media influencer, Reno Omokri, has opined that a person's financial status is the only thing that determines if he is eligible for marriage.

Reno claimed that being financially capable is the only requirement for marriage, as opposed to not being old enough or having good looks.



He made reference to the olden days stating that men without a farm never thought about having a wife.



Reno argues that it would be detrimental for a man to marry a woman who would eventually be forced into poverty and suffering.



Instead of worrying about the "bedroom," Reno urged men to concentrate on their future and the challenges they are facing.



He wrote: "Your eligibility for marriage has nothing to do with your age or looks. One factor dominates determines if you are eligible for marriage. Your financial chemistry. Even in the olden days, a man without a farm had no business thinking about a wife. It is self harm to bring somebody's daughter to join you in your suffering. Stop thinking of the bedroom and start focusing on the boardroom!"

Read the comments that trailed his tweet below:



IOnwuachusi: "This is the most reasonable thing you've said ever since you started attacking LP and Peter Obi"



Official_Camzik: "Your opinion is good and advisable sir, but reality has a way of playing its game. We have people that married while being poor with less education degree and live happily till today and we have people who divorce despite being wealthy and educated. Thanks."



HollyJunaid: "Financial chemistry #Wisdom, come and hear this ooo"



ogo_ibadan: "Perfectly said brother"

jacobdumuje: "Bitter truth"



ugwuanyi_i: "Reno my real guy!"



