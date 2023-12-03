'Your husband doesn't fit you' - Embattled side chick in 'sugar daddy court case' fights popular blogger

Deborah Seyram Adablah and Nana Donkor Arthur

The court’s verdict on popular side chick, Deborah Seyram Adablah’s case against her sugar daddy, Mr. Kwesi Nimako, has since stirred up a massive debate from Ghanaians on social media.

Not too long ago, an Accra High Court ruling, cited the immorality of the relationship between Adablah and her ‘sugar daddy’, the former Chief Finance Officer of a bank, but stated that there was no reasonable cause of action in Seyram Adablah's writ.



Seyram’s case of suing the married man for failed promises was struck out because the court asserted that it would not endorse a relationship founded on immoral grounds and was ordered to pay a cost of GH¢10,000.



However, sharing her opinions on the matter, particularly from the defendant’s wife’s perspective, Nana Donkor Arthur, a popular US-based Ghanaian blogger has totally condemned the young lady’s act.



Naana Donkor did not only express excitement about the turn of events, but she had also questioned the side chick’s audacity to drag a married man to court.



Naana Donkor, who went livid, during a Tik Tok live, couldn’t help but curse the side chick.

She pronounced that a mistress will sleep with any man she ends up marrying in the future and also put her through the same turmoil she caused the defendant’s wife.



“I heard you lost the case, so which sugar daddy is going to move to you again? Anyways, there are some useless men out there who will. You slept with a married man, he bought a car for you and several other goodies. He provided your needs yet you had the effrontery to take him to court because you said it wasn’t enough? You are bold! I pray someone sleeps with your husband too, by God’s grace, you will get married and someone will sleep with your husband. The embarrassment you caused the man’s wife, someone will make you experience same,” she stated.



In response, Seyram took to TikTok to launch a scathing attack at the blogger.



She lambasted and roped in her entire family, while employing the use of derogatory words.



“I just got an approval from headquarters to make this video for you. You are not normal. If you were normal, your womb will not produce those children you have produced. You think I just stood up and went to court? No. he wanted us to go to court. So don’t just open that you big and illiterate mouth. I wonder if you’re going to comprehend what I am even talking about. Are you mad? You said If I get a good husband, a slay queen will do the same to me. And so, what? Is it your problem?

“That your husband doesn’t fit you. He doesn’t fit you. Look at yourself, you are old. He is just managing you. Or should we tell you? You are not normal; your womb is not normal as well. That is why you have given birth to those kids. You left your autistic children in Ghana and you are in abroad. If you love them, why didn’t you take them with you?





Deborah Seyram Adablah's suit, filed on January 23, 2023, alleged that Ernest Kwasi Nimako, whom she refers to as her "sugar daddy," made several promises to her.



According to the plaintiff, Nimako agreed to buy her the car, pay for her accommodation for three years, provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife, and offer a lump sum to start a business.



The plaintiff claimed that although the car was initially registered in Nimako's name, he later took it back, depriving her of its use after just a year.



Additionally, she asserted that Nimako paid for only one year of accommodation, despite promising to cover three years.



The plaintiff was seeking an order from the court directed at the “sugar daddy” to transfer the title of the car into her name, and also give her back the car.

She also asked the court to order the defendant to pay her the lump sum to enable “her to start a business to take care of herself as agreed by the plaintiff and the defendant.”



Another relief is for the court to order the “sugar daddy” to pay the outstanding two years' accommodation as agreed between her and the defendant.



EB/NOQ