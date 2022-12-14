2
Your negative reports affect us - Moesha appeals to media to be more circumspect

Moesha Laughs Blue Ghanaian socialite and actress, Moesha Boduong

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite and actress, Moesha Boduong has appealed to the media to be a bit considerate and circumspect with their report on celebrities.

Moesha, in a video posted on her Instagram handle encouraged the media, particularly bloggers to not be overly sensational with their headlines.

According to her, the choice of words picked by bloggers and mainstream media tends to affect celebrities psychologically.

She expressed concern that the image painted by the media of a particular celebrity tends to become how the person is perceived and that it is important the person is projected in a positive light.

Moesha said that she understands the importance of traffic but believes that bloggers can still achieve their targets without being sensational and malicious in their headlines.

“I’ve seen some really disgusting headlines about celebrities over the years. I want to encourage you guys to write meaningful captions about us. You guys tear us down and it affects our brand. We go out and we are being called all sorts of names because of what you guys put out there for us.

“We have a generation that watches and learns from us and once you do that to the upcoming ones, it affects the ones who paved the way for us, becoming a reflection”, she appealed.

Moesha is believed to be preparing to embark on a campaign to raise awareness about mental health and why it is supposed to be taken seriously.

Sources close to her indicate that Moesha will in the festival period hold a dance show to kick off her campaign.

