Your parents made the first mistake of not aborting you – Bridget Otoo descends on tweep

Television personality Bridget Otoo

A tweep who sought to give Bridget Otoo a savagery clap back appeared to have bitten more than she could chew as the television personality returned with a more brutal reply.

Bridget Otoo, who is on record to have declared her support for the National Democratic Congress due to its running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, made a post complaining about how people call her to shout the NPP’s ‘Four More for Nana’ slogan.



She sarcastically quizzed the unidentified callers if they are urging her to vote for the fourth candidate on the ballot paper.



“Those people who call our numbers and shout 4 more no, are you okay? Are you saying we should vote number 4 on the ballot?”



As usual, her tweet attracted loads of replies but one that stood out was by a user with the name ‘Mpenaba’.



‘Mpenaba’ who has a female profile photo and therefore can be assumed to be a lady told Bridget Otoo that if she has decided to veer into politics, then she should be ready to stomach whatever treatment she is being subjected to.



“Ryt now whom are u asking. If u hv indulge ursef I'm this nasty game, focus on it k. Mo nsua nyansa nu”.

Bridget Otoo did not let it slide as she replied by telling the tweep that her parents’ decision not to abort her was a grave error.



She also told the tweep to take advantage of the government’s Free SHS program and improve her English.



“You can’t spell. You can’t construct a complete sentence. Take your free SHS seriously. Cos your parents made the first mistake of not aborting you!” she tweeted.





