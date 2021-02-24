Your plan for Funny Face to be discharged won’t succeed - Lutterodt blasts Kwaku Manu, others

Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counselor Lutterodt has alleged a premeditated agenda to reconcile Funny Face with his baby mama in order for him to be acquitted and discharged prematurely by the court.

The likes of Kwaku Manu, Emelia Brobbey among others masterminded the act of Vanessa taking the kids to see their father (Funny Face) at the psychiatric hospital after a long absence in his life.



These individuals were part of the many Ghanaians that believed that Funny Face’s situation could only get worse if his baby mama and children continued to ignore him, adding that his life is centered on them.



But Counsellor Lutterodt has a strong conviction that Vanessa’s visit to the psychiatric home is part of a plan to project the idea that reconciling with his Baby mama and kids are all he needs to recover so the court could clear and discharge him.



“They are very wicked people. They don’t want the man to have total recovery. All those people who are championing the agenda are extremely wicked. The likes of Kwaku Manu and co, if what they are doing is a P.R game so that Funny Face will be discharged and acquitted by the law, posterity will judge them,” he stated in an interview with Kofi TV.



“If we had listened to all that Funny Face’s first wife said and given him the necessary help, he would have been better before meeting Vanessa,” he added.

Prior to his arrest and confinement in the psychiatric home, Funny Face in several of his social media rants bemoaned the absence of his baby mama and three children (Ella, Bella, and Kimberly) in his life.



The popular actor was arrested for firing gunshots during an altercation with a pub owner. He was subsequently committed to the Accra psychiatric hospital for two weeks by an Accra Circuit Court.



The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided by Ebenezer Osei Darko ordered Ghana Police to send Funny Face to Accra Psychiatric Hospital explaining that he does not sound normal.



