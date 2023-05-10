Your relationship is over if your partner who has never traveled abroad finally does - Actor

File photo of a lonely woman

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo Babarinde Akinola Dasilva, widely known as Leo Dasilva, has opined that a relationship will end abruptly if a partner who has never traveled overseas eventually does.

The reality TV star made this statement in a tweet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.



Leo claims that there is a high possibility that someone who has never left the country may abandon their partner as soon as they have the chance to take their first trip.



He wrote: "If you’re dating someone that has never travelled abroad and they eventually do, there’s every possibility your relationship is over immediately they do"



The statement has since garnered mixed reactions from social media users as some agreed to it while others objected.



See commenst here:



GloryPhantom09: "For the females yes, there is abundance of option and it’s an automatic upgrade to her status. Which means higher value men begin to seek her back home. For the men it’s different, except when he’s trying to get papers. It’s simply work for him and trying to stand well"

SholzThe: "This happens to my vry good frd she almost took her life. Dis guy actually promised 2 marry her while still in Nigeria everytin was good till he went to Europe blocked her everywhere she startd going to beg his Frd’s/FAM 2 talk to him. Felt bad seeing her go tru d whole process"



AlimatAkinduro: "My friend said she cannot be in any committed relationship till she leaves this country, say if she marry, she con later meet LOHL for europe abi canada nk"



Joe_classique: "My babe got admitted to covenant university and that was it, not to talk of traveling abroad"



ChijiokeGa6947: "Me planning to relocate with my wife and two kids...if she leaves me when we get there I will focus on hustling and training my two kids... which I believe she wouldn't dare.but just saying cus life is unpredictable."



Check his tweet below:



