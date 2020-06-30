xxxxxxxxxxx

Your son Nana Takyi is now a chimney, he smokes wee – Moira to Kennedy

Baby mama of Kennedy Agyapong, Moira Dorson-William has disclosed that Kennedy Agyapong’s son, Nana Takyi is an astute wee smoker.

According to her, the fumes that were coming from Nana Takyi’s nose during the Afrochella which took place during the Christmas festivities was just like the fumes that come out of a chimney.



“We all saw your son Nana Takyi at the Afrochella. The fumes coming through the nose from the wee he was smoking was just like the fumes that come out of a chimney.

She disclosed that Kennedy Agyapong’s son uses drugs and therefore he should focus on dealing with his issues and not talk ill about her daughter.



Moira recalled that she used to live in one of Kennedy Agyapong’s houses in Tema where he’s done illegal connection and she had to beg officials of ECG when they came in to disconnect lights in the house.

Source: mynewsgh.com

