‘Your teachings are nonsense!’ - Evangelist Kwasi Awuah fights Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah

The General Overseer of Pillar of Zion Church International, Evangelist Kwasi Awuah has descended on Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah over claims he made while preaching to his congregants.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah while preaching to his church members stated that everyone will die on the day he/she was born and not any other day.



Evangelist Kwasi Awuah, who was peeved after hearing Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah’s claims criticized him vehemently, adding that his teachings are not biblical.



While preaching to his congregants, Evangelist Kwasi Awuah rubbished Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah’s teachings and labelled them as ‘nonsense.’



This is what Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah said that sparked the controversy: “So anyone who was born on Saturday will die on Saturday because that is when you came to this earth.”



In responding to Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah’s claims, Evangelist Kwasi Awuah slammed him for not focusing on biblical teachings to win souls for Christ.



“Look at the teachings of Kyei-Duah, that if you are born on Saturday you will die on Saturday, is it true? So it means that since Jesus Christ was crucified on Friday he was born on Friday. Look at these uncivilized and nonsense teachings. Speak the word of God for people to repent. May God forgive them. Instead of him preaching the word of God for perishing souls to repent look at this," he fumed.

He continued: "I don’t blame him, because I am speaking mystery he also wants to do the same. When you walk around check the funeral posters and compare if the date the person died is the same as the day he was born. So that if he is speaking the truth you will know."



Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah’s teachings about day born has been met with mixed reactions with some netizens questioning the authenticity of his claims.







SB/BB



Watch the video below



