Yul Edochie and his second wife react to first wife's divorce and lawsuit

Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin

Shortly after being slapped with a lawsuit and divorce, Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin has reacted on social media.

May Edochie is said to have filed a lawsuit against her co-wife, Judy Austin, claiming N100 million in damages.



The mother of three, who reportedly filed a petition for divorce from Yul, is suing Judy for allegedly having an affair with her husband.



The law firm wrote: “For the avoidance of doubts, May Yul Edochie filed a divorce petition against Yul. She also filed against Judy as a party cited and she is asking for 100 million naira in damages against Judy for adultery with her husband.



Make no mistake about it: Yul and Judy are NOT husband and wife, and cannot be so until Yul and May are divorced. It is a combination of delusion and absurdity for the two to call themselves husband and wife yet. Both Judy and Yul are aware of the lawsuit, having received copies of the suit papers by email.”



In reaction, Yul shared a video of Judy heavily showering heavy accolades on him.



Speaking in Igbo language, Judy was seen raining praises on Yul while referring to him as a king who has made his ancestors proud.

Yul shared the video with the caption; “@judyaustin1 Ijele Speaks fire again. . . Focus on your focus. Happy new month.”



