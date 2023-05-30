Yul Edochie confirms 2nd baby with second wife

Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin

Yul Edochie is about to become a father again after the death of his first son, Kambili, with his first wife, May.

In a video shared on his official Facebook account, Yul was heard in the background singing praises to his second wife, Judy Austin, as she posed in different styles and smiled sweetly.



The video confirmed that the actress is indeed pregnant with another child for Yul.



In the said video, there was also their first child together, Star, who was running into the photo session at the beginning.

Clearly, excited about the beauty of his second wife, and their child, Yul Edochie captioned his post with: "IJELE ODOGWU. Judy Austin. Grace and Elegance personified. Happy Soul."



Watch the video below:



