Yul Edochie confronts his second wife for taking his car without permission

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie

Actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have been seen in another argument on social media.

The couple this time were seen fighting over Yul's car.



In the video shared by Yul Edochie, Judy had taken his car and was about to head out when the actor stopped her and asked why she failed to ask for permission from him before driving his car.



Judy on her part asked why she needed to ask him before driving his car.



This will be the second time, the couple has shared a video of themselves in an argument.

However, netizens are interestingly reacting to their series of purportedly 'cooked-up' arguments.



Watch the video below:





Watch the video below;