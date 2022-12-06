Yul Edochie reacts to his father’s interview about his marriage to Judy Austin

Yul Edochie and Pete Edochie

Nollywood star Yul Edochie has reacted to the news of his dad and veteran actor Pete Edochie’s interview on his second marriage to Judy Austin.

In a recent interview with Vanguard, Pete Edochie disclosed that he did not feel good about his son’s decision to marry a second wife since he is a Christian.



Yul, however, was not happy about the report shared by popular blogger Linda Ikeji on Instagram as he took to the comment section to question it.



According to him, there were other trending issues like actress Uche Ogbodo and Wizkid’s drama, so Linda Ikeji should rather focus on them.

“My matter still dey ground? Una wan use my own spoil other people own. Allow Wizkid and Uche Ogbodo to trend in peace naa. This is their time,” he wrote.



See the post below:



