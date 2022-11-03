Yul Edochie runs to God, hints at becoming a pastor soon

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie

After getting involved in countless controversies in recent times, popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has indicated that the time to heed God’s calling has come.

Yul Edochie has trended in recent times for having a son with his side chick whom he later married as a second wife at the blind side of his first wife.



He was lambasted for publicly sharing the news of his baby and second marriage after keeping it secret for over a year.



He was also reported to have snatched his second wife from her former husband (Mr. Obasi) in a new set of allegations that hit social media.



The actor who seems to have been captured in the bad books of some netizens also received open criticisms from some colleagues, his family, his first wife, and even children on social media.



But in the midst of all these, Yul Edochie has declared his intentions of venturing into ministry.



According to the actor, the time has come for him to pay heed to God’s calling which he had ignored all these years.

“I have a calling to serve God, I have a calling to be a minister, a preacher. To be one of God’s ministers. To preach the word of God through words and actions.



I had this calling years ago, many years ago but I always felt the time hasn’t come. But now it’s very strong. I feel the time has come. The time has come and God has blessed me. By the grace of God I have become one of the biggest, most celebrated actors of our time,” he stated in a video shared on his Instagram timeline.



Watch the video below:





