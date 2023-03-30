3
Yul Edochie’s first son is dead

May And Yul.png Yul Edochie and his first wife, Mary Edochie have reportedly lost their son

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has reportedly lost his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

Unclear what resulted in his death, the first son of Yul Edochie and May was said to have fallen unconscious and rushed to the hospital, multiple news websites in Nigeria including Vanguard News and Legit have reported.

Sister of Yul Edochie’s first wife said prior to his demise, Kambili had read throughout the night preparing for his exam.

After his exam in school, he joined his mates to play football and that’s when he developed a seizure and was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital.

He was then pronounced dead after efforts to resuscitate him.

This comes after Yul and May celebrated his birthday on social media two months ago.

Kambilichukwu Edochie is the second of four children of May and Yul.

He is the first of Yul Edochie’s four sons.

