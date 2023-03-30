Yul Edochie’s last post about his late son

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie

On January 4, 2023, Nigeria actor, Yul Edochie shared a post on social media, celebrating his son, Kambilichukwu, on his birthday.

Yul posted a picture of Kambili who had turned 16 years two months ago with the caption,



“A very happy 16th birthday to my first son, Kambilinachukwu Leo Yul-Edochie. May God lead and protect you always. With many more happy years. Daddy loves you.”



Prior to his demise, Kambili was Yul and May’s eldest son.



He was the second among Yul and his first wife, May’s four children.



How netizens trolled Yul-Edochie over his son’s birthday post

The comment section of Yul Edochie’s post was filled with hate comments from netizens who lamented about the actor’s act of marrying a second wife.



They poured in bitter comments and labeled Yul an inconsiderate father, who imposed a second wife and a stepchild on his first wife and kids.



“If daddy luvs him, he will never bring another creature that will drag properties with him and his siblings in the future..... Happy birthday to May son, u will grow in God's wisdom and never to be like ur mumu father.. Amen,” a netizen wrote.



“Happy birthday handsome please don’t follow daddy's steps continue to make mommy proud,” said another.



“Happy Birthday Son. Yul, do well to set a good example for your son, so that he wouldn't have to face consequences for his actions in future for his actions because he emulated you,” another comment read.

