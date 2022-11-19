Yul Edochie’s second wife allegedly pregnant with second baby

Judy Austin is a Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie's second wife

In the midst of slanders and backlashes after being made a second wife to popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, Judy Austin is allegedly pregnant with a second child.

According to sources, Judy Austin was spotted at a hospital situated in the Enugu State where she had an antenatal appointment.



The news was shared by Gistlover, a popular Nigerian blog that first shared the news of Yul and Judy’s marriage and son which they hid from the public for over a year.



Earlier, news of Judy Austin’s alleged second pregnancy went rife on social media, and this is because she plays such roles lately in most of her recent movies.



The actress, however, did not confirm or deny the said reports in a post meant to address her critics.



“I understand that a lot of people are jobless… Meaning most people are really really angry and frustrated!! Lord fix them. Amen!!! Have a wonderful my bunnies!!!”

Background



Judy Austin and Yul Edochie made headlines on social media after the latter announced his marriage to the former on social media.



Yul also outdoored their one-year-old baby boy, a situation which further triggered public uproar online.



It can be recalled that, Yul’s first wife, May Edochie, went haywire after chancing on the said post as she took to the comment section to curse her husband and the second wife.



“May God judge you both,” she wrote under Yul’s post.

They were said to have unfollowed each other and it was also reported that Yul’s family disassociated themselves from the development.





