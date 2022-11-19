0
Menu
Entertainment

Yul Edochie’s second wife allegedly pregnant with second baby

Judy Austin3.png Judy Austin is a Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie's second wife

Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the midst of slanders and backlashes after being made a second wife to popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, Judy Austin is allegedly pregnant with a second child.

According to sources, Judy Austin was spotted at a hospital situated in the Enugu State where she had an antenatal appointment.

The news was shared by Gistlover, a popular Nigerian blog that first shared the news of Yul and Judy’s marriage and son which they hid from the public for over a year.

Earlier, news of Judy Austin’s alleged second pregnancy went rife on social media, and this is because she plays such roles lately in most of her recent movies.

The actress, however, did not confirm or deny the said reports in a post meant to address her critics.

“I understand that a lot of people are jobless… Meaning most people are really really angry and frustrated!! Lord fix them. Amen!!! Have a wonderful my bunnies!!!”

Background

Judy Austin and Yul Edochie made headlines on social media after the latter announced his marriage to the former on social media.

Yul also outdoored their one-year-old baby boy, a situation which further triggered public uproar online.

It can be recalled that, Yul’s first wife, May Edochie, went haywire after chancing on the said post as she took to the comment section to curse her husband and the second wife.

“May God judge you both,” she wrote under Yul’s post.

They were said to have unfollowed each other and it was also reported that Yul’s family disassociated themselves from the development.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GISTLOVERSBLOG (@gistloversgram_mediahouse1)



EB/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
How Kennedy Agyapong ‘intercepted’ a video by Anas in 2018
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals