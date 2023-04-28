0
Yul Edochie's second wife mourns husband's son

Judy Muoghalu J Judy Austin is a Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie's second wife

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood star cum second wife to Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, has mourned Yul Edochie and May Yul-Edochie's son, Kambili Yul-Edochie.

She took to Instagram with a commiseration post amidst massive reactions from netizens online.

Since Kambi's demise, Judy has not shared content on social media, perhaps in solidarity with her husband.

However, today, after Yul posted a tribute to his son on Instagram, Judy did same.

In her Instagram post, she wrote: “God knows best. Rest in Heaven with God, Great son. Kambi Yul-Edochie.”

It can be recalled that Judy was lambasted for the death of Yul's first son.

She was accused of bringing 'bad luck' to the Edochie family among other damning slanders.

