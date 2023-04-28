Yul Edochie's second wife mourns husband's son

Judy Austin is a Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie's second wife

Nollywood star cum second wife to Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, has mourned Yul Edochie and May Yul-Edochie's son, Kambili Yul-Edochie.

She took to Instagram with a commiseration post amidst massive reactions from netizens online.



Since Kambi's demise, Judy has not shared content on social media, perhaps in solidarity with her husband.



However, today, after Yul posted a tribute to his son on Instagram, Judy did same.



In her Instagram post, she wrote: “God knows best. Rest in Heaven with God, Great son. Kambi Yul-Edochie.”

It can be recalled that Judy was lambasted for the death of Yul's first son.



She was accused of bringing 'bad luck' to the Edochie family among other damning slanders.



Check out the post below:



