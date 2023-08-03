Yul Edochie's second wife thanks God amidst rival's divorce, 100million lawsuit

Judy Austin is a Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie's second wife

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, has expressed gratitude to God in the midst of the 100 million naira lawsuit her husband's first wife has hit her with.

It has been disclosed that Yul's first wife, May, has filed for a divorce from her husband, and is also seeking 100 million naira from Judy for adultery.



However, in the midst of all these, the couple seems unperturbed.



After goofing about on social media shortly after the development went viral, Judy stormed Instagram with a Thanksgiving message.



She identified herself as Ijele Odogwu and claimed to be God's favorite.



She wrote: “Thank you, Lord for everything!! Ijele Odogwu. God’s favorite!!”.

See reactions that trailed her post below



safinettemasta: "Your face look like you have lots of stress body language speak louder"



mercyless_14: "Go court you the run you the call God go face May.Always trying to prove that you are not affected by what is happening, you are shameless tufia."



chinemerem_ex: "Better start disgracing ur self to create content, cos u see that 100 million , u and ur odiegwu don pay am finish"



loven_hay: "So you people what is wrong with u ,y have u made this woman’s business as urs ,many of u Errh what u do at closed doors we all don’t know ,at least Judy has been able to come out as strong and fearless woman .what about u all that is judging her ,has May complained to any of u that she is being maltreated by her husband and judy ?you all commenting negatively may God see u all through ur depressed,bitterness and frustrated lives.Amen"

emmanuellaezinne: "The first woman to be sue for adultery"



eno_gifti: "She is secretly loved by many, But alot of people do not know . If she isn’t , please who are the people liking her post many are just scared to comment on her post , but she is loved …. You all are so quick to throw stones at her without looking at yourselves... Let who is of no sins judge this lady !!!!!"



