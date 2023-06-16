0
Yul Edochie stripped off brand ambassadorial position - Reports

YUL EDOCHIE BLUE.png Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial Nollywood star, Yul Edochie, will longer serve as an ambassador for Life Continental Lager Beer, according to statements made by Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo.

Olunloyo revealed via Facebook that Edochie’s replacement was colleague actor, Frederick Leonard because of what she thought to be marital issues.

She wrote: “Life Larger Beer removes Yul Edochie as their brand ambassador, crowns a new well-mannered Fedrick Leonard as the new ambassador.

"Congratulations to Fredrick Leonard. In PR brands factor in what can sell them positively not drama and hatred with their ambassadors.”

Read the post below

