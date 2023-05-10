Yul Edochie unfollows family member after she extended support to his first wife

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, and his father's sister-in-law, Rita Edochie, seem to be at odds with each other.

It has been noticed that Yul decided to unfollow Rita in his quest to sever ties with his colleague cum family member.



This comes as a result of Rita's act of assuring Yul's first wife, May, of her unbeatable place in her marriage.



Rita Edochie took to her Instagram page to show her unwavering support for May Edochie.



The veteran actress reassured her that she has no rivals adding that no one can take what belongs to her.



She wrote: "IT'S YOUR HOME NWAM. NO WORRIES NO COMPETITION. IT'S A QUESTION OF TIME."

Following this development, Yul Edochie broke his relationship with the seasoned actress.



A quick check on Rita Edochie's Instagram shows that Yul has indeed unfollowed her.



Read the comments on Rita's post below



realucheebere: "God is already on your case my dear, He's about to wipe your tears no demon can destroy your home"



angelchimapatience: "Aunty @ritaedochie you captured it rightly..it's a matter of time. Time is a healer and above all God makes all things beautiful in his own time. Dear @mayyuledochie God got your back. Odigonma."

brownyigboegwu: "Jesus has the final say"



marveloustyna: "Thank you for standing by her. You’re a good mother. She needs all the support she can get. She’s going through a lot."



