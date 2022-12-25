Yul missing as May shares beautiful family portrait with her four children

May and children captured without Yul Edochie

May Edochie, the first wife of Yul Edochie has taken to social media to share a beautiful photo of her with her children as she marks the yuletide season.

May was in the photo with her daughter and three sons.



She captioned it: "Merry Christmas! The Queen, her princess and the boys."



Yul, her husband was missing from the family portrait.

This fires up the suspension of a rift between the couple after Yul married a second wife.



Yul in an open letter had pleaded for a resolution to their differences to be resolved.



