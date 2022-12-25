0
Yul missing as May shares beautiful family portrait with her four children

Yul Edochie Missing May and children captured without Yul Edochie

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

May Edochie, the first wife of Yul Edochie has taken to social media to share a beautiful photo of her with her children as she marks the yuletide season.

May was in the photo with her daughter and three sons.

She captioned it: "Merry Christmas! The Queen, her princess and the boys."

Yul, her husband was missing from the family portrait.

This fires up the suspension of a rift between the couple after Yul married a second wife.

Yul in an open letter had pleaded for a resolution to their differences to be resolved.

A post shared by May Yul-Edochie (@mayyuledochie)

