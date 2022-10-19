0
Menu
Entertainment

Yul reacts to wife snatching allegation

Yul Edochie Look.png Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, reacted to the allegation leveled against him by Judy Austin’s first husband, Obasi.

One can recall that Obasi, accused Yul Edochie of denying him access to his kids.

Obasi also alleged that Judy and Yul started dating in 2012 while she was still married to him.

Judy's ex-husband also revealed that he got married to the actress when she was 19 years old and helped with her University education.

But in the midst of the allegations, Yul has stormed his Instagram page to share a picture of himself rocking a traditional Igbo outfit with the caption;

"A man after God’s heart."

However, Yul's post did not sit well with his followers who have since stormed his comment section with harsh comments.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yul Edochie (@yuledochie)

Source: mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer