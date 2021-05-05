Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah announces new song 'Shidaa' featuring MOG

This will be her 4th song since her top-charting and award-winning song

Lovers of soul-edifying music have been waiting for months for new music from the singer-songwriter, and she now has two surprises for her fans; a new song and a feature with the award-winning Gospel singer, Nana Yaw Boakye, famously known as MOG, in the showbiz industry.

The “Conqueror” singer made the sweet and double announcement on her Facebook page to reveal the name of her new single “Shidaa”, a Ga dialect meaning ‘thanksgiving’, which is set to drop next three-week Friday, May 28, 2020.



The UK-based Ghanaian HR Specialist with the British Armed Forces and outstanding vocalist, also shared the good news on her Instagram, posting the artwork of the forthcoming song, with the caption “Get ready to give Him thanks and Praise for He alone deserves it. Anticipate. #shidaa #Godfirst #conqueror”.



This will be her 4th song since her top-charting and award-winning song “Conqueror”, was released in the UK last year, October 2020.

MOG is the first artist Minister Yvonne has featured on her songs. MOG won the Vocal Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



The song will be available on all digital platforms for inspiration, thanksgiving, and enjoyment.