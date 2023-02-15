Yvonne Nelson and the cast of ‘Kotoka’ impress fans at movie premiere

Yvonne Nelson captured with Majid and other casts

While many people were considering how to amaze their significant others with a special experience, Yvonne Nelson made it simple for certain couples.

On February 14, 2023, some Ghanaians flocked to the SilverBird Cinemas to watch the debut of her film "Kotaka", and to have a fantastic time with their partners.



The movie premiere featured Yvonne Nelson, the leading actress, together with Majid Michel, Franklin Adjetey, Solomon Fixon-Owoo, Christy Ukata, and Akuapem Poloo, among others, all appearing in their simple, stylish body suits.



The attractive cast engaged in conversation with fans who came to throw their weight behind them as they answered questions about their various roles in the film.



Yvonne discussed the movie's production process and some difficulties she faced on Vogue with GhanaWeb's Doreen Abanema Abayaa.



Despite the difficulties Yvonne mentioned earlier, fans were more than impressed after they had watched the film.

The first group of viewers shared some of their experiences off-camera with Doreen.



According to the fan, he was riveted by the film from start to finish and that spending Valentine's Day at the Silverbird Cinema with his partner made his day complete.







