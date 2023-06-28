Yvonne Nelson 'attacks' MOG Beatz, producer of Sarkodie’s response track

MOG Beatz is a popular Ghanaian sound engineer

John Dosunmu-Mensah (MOG Beatz), a popular Ghanaian record producer, who engineered the beats for Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ response to Yvonne Nelson has received his own share of attacks.

This was made known in a series of rants on Twitter where the award-winning sound engineer claimed that Yvonne Nelson is ‘venting her spleen’ on him via direct messages.



Yvonne Nelson has since expressed displeasure about Sarkodie’s track which somewhat downplays her earlier allegations about the rapper.



She has since been bitterly lamenting on her Twitter page, making netizens see reasons why they shouldn’t buy into Sarkodie’s side of the story.



However, it appears, Yvonne has turned the heat on the stakeholders involved in the release of Sarkodie’s project, meant to stain her reputation, and MoG beat, is one of them.

MOG Beatz who bemoaned this particular approach said he only did his job as a producer.



“Madam, don’t come at me in my dms... I’m just a producer and I take pride in my work. You can call me 'Chef' cos I don’t have a problem cooking vawulence with all the necessary spices. Vawulence is best served as a banger,” he stated.



Meanwhile, social media, particularly Twitter is engulfed with massive reactions from netizens who are wading in the new twist to the ‘Yvonne Nelson – Sarkodie’ brouhaha.





Sarkodie’s reply



On Wednesday 28, 2023, social media users woke up to a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is Sarkodie’s intended response to Yvonne Nelson’s claims.



One can recall that after narrating how Sarkodie impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.

However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.



Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.



Yvonne Nelson’s rants



After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson has stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.

She has since been tackling the lyrics and responding to the parts that hurt her the most.











EB/FNOQ