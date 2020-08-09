Entertainment

Yvonne Nelson denies tweet is directed to movie industry

Yvonne Nelson, Actress

A few days ago, actress Yvonne Nelson lamented on how the industry is full of jealousy and hatred.

On Peace FM, however, she said she didn’t specify the hatred, and that she mentioned the entertainment industry not the movie industry.



The Entertainment industry is broad and movie falls under that category as well.



According to Yvonne, she didn’t want to go straight to the point else Ghanaians would dig in.



Talking about how she supports the industry, Yvonne says there’s so much she’s done for the industry.

She gives her equipment out for shooting, cast and helping people start their career.



Yvonne Nelson claimed those who attacked her for her tweet had their personal grudge and not necessarily because of her tweet.



Listen to her below:





