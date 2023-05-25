Yvonne Nelson goes hard at Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, 'disgraceful' NPP supporters

Filmaker, Yvonne Nelson

A section of Ghanaians including filmmaker Yvonne Nelson are outraged by news of a possible takeover of the country's mineral and electricity revenue by the Chinese government due to Ghana’s failure to honour its loan agreement as communicated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Yvonne, an ardent critic of the New Patriotic Party government, has rebuked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for terrible mismanagement of the economy.



On May 24, she took to Twitter to express her disappointment in the country's leadership. She wrote: "It's just unbelievable! Like howwww? You guys can sleep at night? @NAkufoAddo @MBawumia."



In the last 24 hours, the aggrieved actress has highlighted some significant rots under the NPP government. She disclosed that their foot soldiers and pray faithful are quick to subject her to cyberbullying anything she rebukes the president.



Despite the attacks, she seems unperturbed. In a separate tweet, Yvonne added: "NPP supporters will always come under your post, insult and disgrace themselves. Grown *ss men and women. Hiding behind Twitter pages. Pathetic."



A news report by myjoyonline.com indicated that Ghana for the past decade acquired at least eight collateralized loans from China with different mineral resources as security against default.



As of the end of 2022, collateralized loans amount to $619 million of the $1.9 billion loan agreements Ghana has with China.

NPP supporters will always come under your post , insult and disgrace themselves. Grown *ss men and women. Hiding behind twitter pages. Pathetic. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) May 25, 2023

…..and yes my previous tweet is to the president. He is the one in charge now. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) May 25, 2023

