Yvonne Nelson is a sweet girl - Iyanya confesses

Iyanya and Yvonne Nelson

‘Your Waist’ hitmaker and former lover of Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson, Iyanya, has described Yvonne Nelson to be a sweet girl.

According to him, “Yvonne Nelson is a sweet girl, I can’t go about sharing her problems with people”



The Nigerian music star on Starr Drive recounted the memories he shared with the movie actress thus making him get a tattoo of her name on his wrist so that he can have a piece of him everywhere



Aside been called a cheater in Chapter 10 of the ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’ book, titled “Iyanya and My Love Life,” which delves into the intricate details of Yvonne’s relationship with Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk and the heart-wrenching betrayal she experienced, the singer still describe her as sweet



Yvonne describes their romance as a dreamy affair, complete with intimate gestures such as breakfast in bed, and even shares how she believed their love was everlasting when Iyanya tattooed her initials, YN, on his wrist as a symbol of their commitment.



Iyanya on Starr Drive with Foster Aggor, says he wished he would have focused on her rather than lying to her, “My soul was in Yvonne, I loved her, that’s why I had a tattoo of her name on my wrist. The tattoo was to show I have a piece of her everywhere I go”

He revealed that he loved the actress and wished he could have focused on her rather than lying to her, “If I was dating her, I will just focus on her. Back then I used to lie to her. Then, it was my career first. Everything came second.”



Iyanya said he wished he can have a sit-down conversation with Yvonne to talk “I don’t feel good that I have to sit on the radio to talk about this because it is emotional.”



He added that I also feel like at the end of the day she is healing. Let’s not forget that too whatever it is. But what we all need to understand is that everybody has been through ups and downs and being famous comes with the territory”



The artiste recently dropped an EP which features Kuami Eugene and other African music stars dubbed ‘ Love and Trust”