Yvonne Nelson is not desperate to be a wife – Mr Logic

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Red Panther Music cum entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, has stated that Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is not desperate to be a wife.

This conversation was generated regarding the recent Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie controversy, where a lot of people are trying to get an understanding of the whole issue.



Amidst the heated conversation on UTV’s United Showbiz, the musician made this claim to disagree with his colleague, Counsellor Lutterodt, who said Yvonne Nelson wished to take Sarkodie’s wife, Tracy Sarkcess’ place.



He went ahead to say that the actress is successful and a well-established woman, so she is not desperate to become a wife.



Mr Logic said: “Yvonne doesn’t want to be a wife; I am telling you. Yvonne is not hungry, she’s not destitute, she is not stranded, and she is a well-to-do woman. Any man Yvonne seeks to marry, she will get. Sarkodie is not the biggest man for Yvonne. Sarkodie is also not the finest man in this country.”



The artiste manager, who disapproved of the counsellor’s statement, further explained that rather than saying Yvonne Nelson is desperately in need of her husband, the counsellor should praise the actress for being in a relationship with Sarkodie, who at that time had nothing.

“Maybe you do not know Yvonne. Have you met her before? I don’t know her taste, but I want Counsellor to understand that Yvonne Nelson has class. She is an accomplished woman and she will get any man of her choice if she is willing to get married.



“When Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson were together, Sarkodie was at his lowest, so you should be applauding Yvonne by now because Yvonne Nelson, who was at the peak of her career back then, was in a relationship with Sarkodie”, he explained.



