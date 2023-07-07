1
Yvonne Nelson is still in my heart – Iyanya

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former boyfriend of Ghanaian actress and author, Yvonne Nelson, and Nigerian music star, Iyanya has revealed that though their relationship ended he still has good memories of her.

According to the ‘Your Waist’ hitmaker, his relationship with Yvonne was one that he had his soul in and still cherish the moment they shared together. “My soul was in Yvonne, I loved her, that’s why I had a tattoo of her name on my wrist. The tattoo was to show I have a piece of her everywhere I go. I don’t hate her”

In an interview with Foster Aggor on Starr Drive, he revealed that he loved the actress and wished he could have focused on her rather than lying to her, “If I was dating her, I will just focus on her. Back then I used to lie to her, then it was my career first. Everything came second.

“I just shot to fame. Sometimes I had to lie. Yvonne would be in the room and I’ll lie to her that I am going out to get something meanwhile I was travelling to play a gig”

He added that currently, he is at a point where he can control things to a certain level and the fame is not overwhelming now. ”Maybe if I had met her now, things would be different”

Iyanya also cleared that, his popular song, ‘Your waist’ wasn’t influenced by only Yvonne Nelson but was a shoutout for some special hardworking women who he had had in his life.

Speaking about Yvonne’s new book, he said, “When I heard about the book for the first time, I was hurt.”

