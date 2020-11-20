Yvonne Nelson not happy, warns NDC

Yvonne Nelson, Ghanaian actress

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has warned the biggest opposition party in the country, National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to use her to score political points.

The outspoken actress bemoaned on how her recent post about how dumsor ending has been misquoted by the party to suit their political interest.



Reacting to the headlines making waves about her post, Yvonne Nelson stated that her posts are not made to campaign or support any political party.



In her series of tweets sighted by Zionfelix.net, Yvonne Nelson stressed that she is apolitical.

She wrote: “NDC, listen, stop using me for your sweet headlines. I haven’t campaigned for ANY political party since I was born. My tweet about solving dumsor is exactly what happened when I held my vigil. DUMSOR ENDED two weeks after the vigil. STOP Misquoting me.



“Is too TRIBAL, until then, enjoy the TRIBALISTIC GHANA, a time when people don’t use common sense but only their party sense. Hopefully, our kids and their kids will love GHANA and not political parties.



“You guys think I'm here thinking about political parties? Naaa. Same people who hailed me at the vigil are here insulting, trust me when I say this if I'm ever gonna do anything for ghana, my motivation will come from RYN and her generation. my generation.”