Yvonne Nelson reveals her education prioritization led to her ban from Ghana's movie industry in 2010

Actress Yvonne Nelson has highlighted how her decision to prioritize her education over acting resulted in her being banned from the Ghana movie industry in 2010.

In her memoir, titled 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' the actress shed light on the circumstances surrounding her ban. During that period, she was working on the set of the film '4Play Reloaded' while simultaneously pursuing her final year at Central University.



Yvonne Nelson explained that director Abdul Salam Mumuni, who invited her to join the cast, was aware of her commitment to her education.



She was determined not to defer or drop out of school and risk missing out on obtaining her degree.



"I left campus and went to sit the whole day, but there was no show. One of the lead characters did not show up. The following day, I again abandoned class and went for the shoot, but nothing happened," Yvonne Nelson wrote in her memoir.



She continued, "One of the lead actors, we were told, was a judge in the Miss Malaika beauty pageant. Those responsibilities had kept her away and kept me at bay from academic work."

Yvonne Nelson expressed her frustration at missing out on important academic work during her two days on set. Consequently, she informed Abdul Salam that she would not be available for shooting the next day.



However, her decision seemingly triggered an intense and condescending response from Abdul Salam. She described his anger as something she had never witnessed before.



Additionally, she mentioned that crew member Roger Quartey further aggravated the situation, exacerbating the tensions until she left the set that day.



Yvonne Nelson expressed her disappointment with Abdul Salam, stating that he was well aware of her commitment to her academic responsibilities and her limited availability. Yet, he acted in an unfair manner, which she found disheartening.



Following her departure from the set, Yvonne Nelson was never called back, and her inquiries about the reasons behind it were finally answered when she learned about the ban imposed on her by the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) a week later.

According to Yvonne Nelson, the narrative surrounding her ban was that she was perceived as "disrespectful" and "ungrateful." She expressed her disappointment in her older colleagues, especially a woman who did not offer her any support during that challenging time.



She, however, mentioned that actor Majid Michel was an exception and stood by her throughout the ordeal. Majid defended her and attempted to mediate with Abdul Salam, but unfortunately, their efforts were in vain, according to Yvonne Nelson.



Yvonne Nelson recalled that later that year, David Owusu of Media Five Productions defied the ban and cast her in a movie. This act of defiance by David Owusu came after Abdul Salam, who initiated the ban, approached her to resolve their differences. Subsequently, Abdul Salam secretly shot two movies without the knowledge of other producers.



Despite the ban and the struggles she faced, Yvonne Nelson reflected on how that year turned out to be favorable for her. It opened a floodgate of opportunities in the Nigerian industry, which ultimately contributed to her professional and financial breakthrough.



"There were times I shot multiple movies on a single Nigerian trip before I returned to Ghana. If Ghana gave me a professional breakthrough in acting, my financial breakthrough came from acting in Nigeria," Yvonne Nelson revealed.

Yvonne Nelson's memoir provides an intimate glimpse into her past struggles and the resilience she exhibited during challenging times. Her candid narrative sheds light on the complexities of the entertainment industry and the sacrifices she made to pursue her education







