Yvonne Nelson’s 'Fix Us' movie to premiere on Netflix

Fix Us was produced by Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson’s 'Fix Us' which was premiered in December last year is set to make its appearance on streaming service Netflix.

It stars Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Prince David Osei, Michelle Atoh and Mofe Duncan from Nigeria.



Fix Us is a story about three young ladies who take on a journey of faith and fate. When Naadie (Yvonne Nelson), Chioma (Yvonne Okoro), and Jaya (Alexandra Amon) run into each other at an audition, they are bound by their common dream to be movie stars and form a friendship that can hardly be broken.



But when their dreams are eventually actualized, they soon realise that they want even something more from life.

Fix Us which was the first Ghanaian production to be premiered at the silver bird cinema as part of December 2019 festivities program has reached another mile stone.



Fix it will prèmiere on Netflix on the 2nd of August 2020.

