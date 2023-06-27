Yvonne Nelson's memoir ambitions challenged by Kwabena Kwabena's manager

Manager of Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena, Nana Poku Ashis

The manager of Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena, Nana Poku Ashis, has shared his thoughts on Yvonne Nelson's decision to write her memoir ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson’.

While acknowledging in a recent interview on Adom FM, that everyone has the freedom to pursue their own endeavours, he expressed his belief that writing memoirs should be reserved for individuals with significant life experiences, particularly those in their late 60s and 70s.



“People who have lived life are the ones who write memoirs. She is just starting. Someone in their late 60s and 70s is the one who has the right to write memoirs,” he said.



Nana Poku Ashis emphasized that memoirs are typically written by people who have lived through a multitude of experiences, encountered various challenges, and gained wisdom from their mistakes.



He highlighted that it is not merely a matter of wealth but about the depth of life experience that qualifies someone to write memoirs.



While acknowledging Yvonne Nelson's right to pursue her writing project, the manager cautioned that her relatively young age and limited life experiences might make it difficult for some people to relate to or fully appreciate the content of her memoirs.

Nana Poku suggested that individuals who have traversed the potholes of life and accumulated a wealth of knowledge should be allowed to share their stories.



"It is also not about money, but rather about experience. Someone who knows so much about life, its ups and downs, and mistakes, among other things, should be given the opportunity to write a memoir," he added.



However, the manager also acknowledged that Yvonne Nelson has the freedom to pursue her own creative endeavours and should not be discouraged from doing so.



He emphasized that people have the right to express themselves however they see fit in a free society.



However, he made the point that Yvonne Nelson's actions and decisions will unavoidably come under scrutiny because she has presented herself as someone who upholds high moral standards.

"That does not mean we should not let Yvonne Nelson in. It is a free world, and she should be allowed to do whatever she wants, but keep in mind that you have placed yourself in a confined space. Everything you do will be scrutinized, and people will blow trumpets at you.



The manager concluded by stating that people might perceive Yvonne Nelson's decision to write memoirs as an attempt to portray herself as holier than thou.



He expressed the belief that this perception arises because she has positioned herself as someone righteous, while others may not fully understand the experiences she has gone through.



“Because you have made us understand that you are holy, and no one understands what she has done. People think she wants to look holy,” he concluded.



