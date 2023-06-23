Yvonne Nelson's memoir is a powerful empowerment tool for young girls - Vida Adutwumwaa

Entertainment pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa has shared her thoughts on the release of Yvonne Nelson's memoir, 'I am Not Yvonne Nelson.'

The book, which is being referred to as a ‘Tell All,’ by Vida has garnered significant attention in Ghana, with many eager to gain insight into the actress's life.



Speaking on E-Forum hosted by Abrantepa, Vida Adutwumwaa who was a panellist, acknowledged the shocking revelations contained within the memoir and applauds Nelson for choosing this medium to share her story rather than relying on fragmented interviews or talk show appearances.



“For the very first time, I have seen Ghanaians struggling for a book just to read or have knowledge on Yvonne Nelson’s life, which is not new to show business. It's called ‘Tell All’ but some people call it a memoir, I call it Tell All’ because of the shocking revelations in the book.



“This is how you go about telling people about your lifestyle. It's better than going to a platform like ‘The Delay Show’ and sharing snippets of it. Once you are done, all the traction is gone, and the person who owns the show will gain from it. I think this is a well-thought-out book from Yvonne Nelson,” she said.



Vida further stated that Yvonne Nelson's book offers a deeper understanding of her lifestyle and experiences while challenging the common perception that people in the entertainment industry, particularly women, are often labelled as prostitutes.



According to the panellist, Yvonne sheds light on how certain individuals exploit their proximity to celebrities, using them for their purposes, while ultimately choosing more traditional and conservative partners for long-term commitments.

Vida mentions instances where women have been forced to give up their careers upon marriage, causing their public visibility to diminish and states that Yvonne Nelson's memoir serves as a valuable resource for aspiring young women in the industry, as it empowers them by shedding light on the challenges they may face and preparing them for potential obstacles.



“There is a perception that people who are on TV are prostitutes, so there are some men who get close to you, and you are fit for purpose for that. But then, when they want to marry someone, they will go for the girls who are home buddies.



“Some men force you to leave your job if you are in the limelight. There are celebrities who were in the limelight but faded when they got married. Some have come out to say they have been asked to stop acting, singing, among others,” she added.



Adutwumwaa also touches upon Nelson's struggles, particularly her relationship with her mother and the absence of her father.



She notes that Nelson's candidness in discussing these matters adds another layer of depth to her story.



Furthermore, the memoir delves into Nelson's eye condition, which requires her to purchase medication to prevent blindness—a revelation that adds to the empathy readers may feel towards her.

“For someone like Yvonne Nelson who hasn't got a father and she has an eye problem. She mentioned that she buys medication for her eye because the liquid around it will dry up and cause her to go blind,” she stated.



A realistic perspective on love and relationships is provided by Yvonne's willingness to include these personal vulnerabilities in her memoir, according to Vida, who also speculated that Yvonne may have been overly idealistic when it came to matters of love, possibly influenced by the romanticized ideas promoted in telenovelas.



“She has gone into relationships and she has been unlucky, and she wants to tell her story, I am all for it but then she also had the telenovela kind of love embedded in her too much because she didn't notice that the reality of loving someone is not how you will get it back on their part.



“Maybe then also she is weak when it comes to that, and she has done well by putting it in a book and by empowering young girls who want to be on TV, that these are things you are likely to face.



However, Vida expressed some reservations regarding the inclusion of names in the memoir. While she acknowledges that this adds to the authenticity of the story, she believes that a true ‘Tell All’ should be straightforward, leaving no room for omissions or alterations.



“Maybe then also she is weak when it comes to that, and she has done well by putting it in a book and by empowering young girls who want to be on TV, that these are things you are likely to face,” he indicated.







