Yvonne Nelson’s mother admitted to hospital in critical condition – Report

Yvonne Nelson and her mother

Actress, movie producer and new author, Yvonne Nelson, risks ostracization from her family due to certain details contained in her book, ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson.’

This is according to a report by entertainment portal GhPage, in which an unnamed member of her mother’s family disclosed that Yvonne’s mother has been adversely impacted by the content of the memoir.



Her mother is variously mentioned in the memoir, from her role in the life of the especially as a single mother but in critical terms for the fact that she has failed to disclose the true identity of Yvonne’s father.



The unnamed relative is heard saying: “Auntie Maggie, I am very close to her, but for the past few weeks since the release of her book, the family has been disgraced and has triggered several meetings in the family.



“I am very close to Yvonne Nelson’s mother, because of the issues, she has been admitted to hospital for high blood pressure and we fear for what is likely to happen. There are some instances where Yvonne had to be patient,” he lamented.



She added that whiles the actress “thinks that she would be disgracing her mother, in the long run, it is the family that is affected. People are running down the family on social media. It has gone as far as becoming something of a curse,” he stressed.





About Yvonne Nelson's book



"I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" is an explosive and riveting account of a young woman who sets out to discover herself but finds out that she has been living with a false identity.



The drama and the twists and turns of this moving story have all the markings of a spellbinding movie script, except that the protagonist, who is an actor, is contending with a reality that intermittently soaks her pillow with tears.



Uncharacteristic of an autobiography, the author comes to her audience stark naked. The book opens the door widely into the life of the author and exposes the good, the bad, and the ugly sides, not only of her life but also of the make-believe world of celebrities.



The launch was graced by many industry stalwarts, businessmen, and politicians, including John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Becca. Also present were media personalities, including Manasseh Azure Awuni, Sammy Forson, and GhanaWeb Entertainment Editor Benefo Buabeng popularly known as Abrantepa.



