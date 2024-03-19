Yvonne Nelson set to premiere 'Tripping' on Good Friday

Yvonne Nelson

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker, Yvonne Nelson, is preparing to dazzle audiences once again with her latest cinematic venture, “Tripping,” scheduled for release on March 29.

Produced under the banners of YN Studios in association with Balance Studios, the film promises to deliver an enthralling narrative of adventure, mystery, and self-discovery.



"Tripping" features an array of talent, including Yvonne Nelson herself, alongside industry veterans such as Irene Opare. TikTok sensation Jackline Mensah, comedian Hogan, and "Yolo" star Delove Augustt also grace the ensemble, along with Solomon Fixon Owoo, Sena Fafali Ahiable, and Nigerian skit star Zic Saloma.



"Tripping" unfolds the story of Cole (Hogan), a wealthy heir disillusioned by the chaos surrounding his family's fortune. Seeking solace, Cole embarks on an expedition with three close companions, anticipating excitement and temporary respite.



However, their journey takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves stranded at a crossroads, unsure of their next move.



As the group grapples with the challenges of their isolated predicament, they chance upon a mysterious hotel nestled across a formidable river. Their discovery marks a dramatic shift in fortunes as they uncover the hotel's enigmatic secrets. Tensions mount as buried truths emerge, testing the limits of loyalty, friendship, and personal convictions among travellers.

Amidst the uncertainty, there are unexpected revelations, each offering transformative healing beyond imagination. As Cole and his companions navigate their newfound reality, they must confront inner demons and traverse the complexities of their journey.



Yvonne Nelson assumes the directorial reins, infusing "Tripping" with her distinctive vision and storytelling prowess.



With a track record of impactful contributions to Ghanaian cinema, Nelson is poised to elevate the film's narrative and captivate audiences with its blend of intrigue, suspense, and emotional depth.



As anticipation grows for the premiere, "Tripping" stands ready to captivate audiences.